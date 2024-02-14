Usher 'Coming Home' to Atlanta on Wednesday

article

Usher is "Coming Home" to Atlanta today after his iconic performance at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A "Coming Home" rally is being held Wednesday at the Cornelius L. Henderson Student Center on the campus of Clark Atlanta University for Grammy Award-winning artist.

The rally is being held in conjunction with Amazon to celebrate the release of his new album "Coming Home" and his historic halftime performance during the Big Game on Feb. 11.

It is also the 25th anniversary of Usher's New Look Foundation (UNL) and Usher also married his longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea after the halftime show on Sunday.

DJ Mars, MC Fly Guy DC, policymakers, school leadership, beneficiaries of the New Look Foundation, and hundreds of students are expected to attend the rally.

DJ Mars opens when Usher performs at the National Football League's Kickoff Concert at Columbus Circle on September 4, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives) Expand

The university's Mighty Marching Panthers Band with Dr. French will lead a procession.

The rally will also feature a $25,000 donation to UNL by Amazon. UNL was established by Usher to transform youth by helping them develop into passion-driven leaders. Current and former UNL students will share how the foundation impacted their lives.

Along with DJ Mars being an alumnus of Clark Atlanta, the school is mentioned in one of Usher's new songs, "A-Town Girl," on the "Coming Home" album.

"Coming Home" is Usher's 9th album and is described as a return to his roots and a celebration of his legacy. It's also his first project as an independent artist, and it reunited him with longtime collaborator L.A. Reid, who signed him at the age of 14. Other collaborators on "Coming Home" include Johnta Austin, Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox.

It is widely agreed that Atlanta hip-hop would not be what it is today without the historically Black universities and colleges in Atlanta.

In the '90s, record labels would try out new music on young Black kids from all over the country who attended school in Atlanta.

Many of Atlanta's music executives and artists also attended the schools themselves.