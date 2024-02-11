Expand / Collapse search
Usher Super Bowl halftime show 'Vegas to Atlanta' setlist, recap: Turn Down For What?

By Judayah Murray
Super Bowl
US singer-songwriter Usher performs during Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo

LAS VEGAS - Usher promised to turn "Vegas to Atlanta," and that's exactly what he did during his Super Bowl halftime performance.

"I've been very mindful of my past, celebrating my present ... and thinking about where we're headed in the future," Usher teased during an interview with Apple Music days before the big game.

On Sunday, the entertainer paid homage to the city that cultivated his stardom by bringing out special guests like Jermaine Dupree, Ludacris, Lil Jon and roller skaters during his 15-minute show.

He, himself, slapped on a pair of skates and gave his audience a taste of Cascade.

"I turned the world to 'The A,'" he said at the end of the show.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Usher also brought out singer H.E.R. on guitar, Alicia Keys on piano, will.i.am, a marching band and pole dancers.

Here is the official setlist he went with:

  1. Caught Up
  2. U Don't Have to Call
  3. Superstar
  4. Love In This Club
  5. If I Ain't Got You/My Boo feat. Alicia Keys
  6. Confessions Part II
  7. Think of You
  8. Burn
  9. Bad Girl
  10. U Got It Bad feat. H.E.R.
  11. OMG feat. will.i.am
  12. Turn Down for What feat. DJ Snake and Lil Jon
  13. Yeah! feat. Lil Jon and Ludacris