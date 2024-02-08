Usher 2024 Super Bowl halftime show turns 'Vegas to Atlanta'

article

While the Super Bowl may be in Las Vegas this year, Usher says his halftime show will bring his hometown of Atlanta to the desert city.

Speaking at an Apple Music event promoting his upcoming performance, the "Yeah!" singer said that being asked to perform on the biggest TV event of the year was a "testament to his dedication."

"I don't have this moment by myself. All of my fans that I bring with me, each and every person that had anything to do with the music, the creativity - everybody is a part of the celebratory moment," he said.

After 100 sold-out shows in a two-year residency in Las Vegas, the R&B superstar said he was ready to show how he's pushed musical boundaries to millions of old fans and viewers who are completely new to his sound.

"This is a new beginning for me," he said.

While Usher acknowledged the fan predictions of track lists and guesses about who may be making a special guest appearance during the performance, he remained coy about what songs the audience would hear.

"I've been very mindful of my past, celebrating my present ... and thinking about where we're headed in the future," he hinted.

While Usher called squeezing his 30-year history in the industry a "challenge," he said he would focus on songs that are a celebration of life and love and his journey in music and in life.

"I turned Vegas to Atlanta. I took that V and turned it upside down … That was the influence Atlanta had on me - so much so that I collected everything I've experienced and brought that culture to Las Vegas and now to the rest of the world for the Super Bowl halftime show," he said.

Part of that Georiga influence included the superstar and his team picking a Jonesboro marching band to show the spirit of the South in a commercial for the show.

The singer also hinted that there will be two "special things" in the show that he said he had "woven in" that speak to culture and his creativity - one of which being a skating routine on skates that he designed.

Following the halftime show, Usher plans to travel across the country on a two-month-long tour. His "Past, Present, Future" tour will make three stops at Atlanta's State Farm Arena in October.

He also announced that cameras had been following his journey planning the halftime show from the moment he got the call to the "moment I get off-stage."

Usher will release his ninth studio album, titled "Coming Home" on Feb. 9. The album will feature The Dream, fellow metro Atlanta natives Latto and 21 Savage, and more.