So, we already know Alicia Keys and Usher may perform together at the big game this Sunday, according to TMZ. The outlet reported Keys and Usher rehearsed at Allegiant Stadium, the site of Super Bowl LVIII, on Thursday.

But, who else is performing with Usher at the Super Bowl halftime show?

If his discography is any indication of whom the superstar could bring out, just about anyone could pop up on stage. Usher has dabbled in a number of genres. He has released nine studio albums, ten compilation albums and has 81 singles.

Here's a look at the plethora of artists featured on his albums since he hit the scene in 1994.

Usher (Aug. 30, 1994)

Usher didn't have any features on his debut studio, self-titled album. But, it's a possibility his executive producer at the time, Sean "Diddy" Combs, could hit the stage. Diddy has been featured on multiple tracks since then.

Fun fact: Usher was only 15 years old when he released "Usher" in 1994.

My Way (Sept. 16, 1997)

Lil Kim (Just Like Me)

Monica (Slow Jam)

Usher's only features on his second studio album known for platinum hits like "Nice & Slow," "My Way" and "You Make Me Wanna…" were College Park-born singer Monica and Brooklyn-bred rapper Lil Kim.

However, Jermaine Dupri and Babyface produced it. Bringing either of them out opens the stage for a whole other catalogue of music.

8701 (Aug. 7, 2001)

Diddy (I Don't Know)

Method Man & Blu Cantrell (U Remind Me Remix)*

Confessions (March 23, 2004)

Lil Jon & Ludacris (Yeah!)

Alicia Keys (My Boo)*

Jadakiss (Throwback)*

Shyne, Kanye West and Twista (Confessions Part II)*

Here I Stand (May 27, 2008)

Young Jeezy (Love In This Club)

will.i.am (What's Your Name)

Jay-Z (Best Thing)

Lil Wayne & Beyoncé (Love In This Club Part II)

Raymond v. Raymond (March 30, 2010)

Nicki Minaj (Lil Freak)

Ludacris (She Don't Know)

will.i.am (OMG)

T.I. (Guilty)

Plies (Hey Daddy [Daddy's Home] Remix)*

Pitbull (DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love)*

Jay-Z (Hot Tottie)*

Bun B. (Get in My Car)*

Justin Bieber (Somebody to Love Remix)*

Enrique Inglesias & Lil Wayne (Dirty Dancer)

Looking 4 Myself (Released: June 11, 2012)

Rick Ross (Lemme See)

Pharrell Williams (Twisted)

Luke Steele (Looking 4 Myself)

A$AP Rocky (Hot Thing)

Hard II Love (Released: Sept. 16, 2016)

Young Thug (No Limit)

Future (Rivals)

Nicki Minaj (She Came to Give it To You)*

Coming Home (Released: Feb. 9, 2024)

Burna Boy (Coming Home)

Summer Walker & 21 Savage (Good Good)

Latto (A-Town Girl)

The Dream (Cold Blooded)

Risk It All (H.E.R.)

Pheelz (Ruin)

Jungkook (Standing Next to You Remix)

*Asterisk symbolizes bonus tracks

One thing is for sure, there are certain guests Usher's Atlanta fans in particular would be stoked to see.

Ciara may still be healing from giving birth to baby number four in early December, but a dance battle between the two artists who were heavily influenced by Michael Jackson would have been epic.

And who wouldn't want a reunion between the trio that gets every wedding reception jumping? "Please tell your Lovers & Friends that Usher, Jon and Luda had to do it again."