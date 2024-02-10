Usher: Everything you ever wanted to know about the King of R&B

article

Usher from Atlanta is this year's headliner at the Super Bowl game and football fans are apparently eager to learn everything they can about the King of R&B.

Trending questions this week on social media have included "Is Usher single?" and "How many Grammys does Usher have?"

In an effort to make those answers easy to find, here's everything you may want to know about Usher.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Real Name: Usher Raymond IV

Nicknames: The King of R&B, Big Tyme, Mr. Entertainment, Godson of Soul

Birthdate: October 14, 1978 (age 44)

Born: Dallas, Texas

Net Worth: $180 million

Diet: Vegan

Sports: Pretty good basketball player, owns part of Cleveland Cavaliers

Other sources of income: Restaurants, streaming company, line of fragrances, wellness company, record label

Godparent: Actor and dancer Ben Vereen

First manager: His mother

Influences: Michael Jackson, Prince, Bobby Brown

Total Grammy Awards: 8

Childhood Home: Chattanooga, Tennessee

High School: North Springs High School, Atlanta

How it Began: Started singing in a church choir at the age of 9

First recording: At the age of 10, performed with a local quintet called the Nu Beginnings

Big Break: Appearance on "Star Search" at the age of 13

Debut Album: Released in 1994, peaked at number 25 on Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. Received some backlash because Usher, who was 15 at the time, was singing about sex.

Career Highlights and Personal Life

1994: Went to New York in 1994 to live with Sean "P Diddy" Combs to attend "Flavor Camp"

1997: 2nd album released on Sept. 16, 1997. Jermaine Dupri co-wrote and produced several tracks.

1998: Named Sexiest R&B Star by People magazine

1999: Soul Train Music Awards: "You Make Me Wanna..." wins Best Male R&B Single

1998: Acting Debut : "Moesha" and "The Bold and the Beautiful"

1999: Establishes nonprofit New Look aims to provide young people with a new look on life through education and real-world experience

2001: 3rd album "All About U" released

2001: Begins dating TLC member Chilli Thomas

2002: Founded US Records as a vanity label under J Records

2002: Wins first Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for "U Remind Me"

2004: 4th studio album "Confessions" brings numerous awards

2005: Becomes part owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers

2006: Takes over role of "Billy Flynn" in the long-running Broadway revival of the musical "Chicago"

2008: Discovered, signed, produced and launched singer Justin Bieber

2008 : 5th studio album "Here I Stand" released on May 27. Beyoncé and Lil Wayne featured on follow-up single "Love In This Club Part II."

2009: Divorces Tameka Foster following a highly-publicized child custody dispute

2009: Performs with Stevie Wonder and Shakira at President Obama's inaugural celebration at the Lincoln Memorial

2010: 6th albu m "Raymond v Raymond" released March 30. "OMG," which features will.i.am, is the 3rd official US single.

2011: Honored with Freedom Award by the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis ffor his philanthropic work.

2012: Former stepson, Kile Glover, declared brain-dead on July 8, 2012

2012: Looking 4 Myself" released June 8, 2012. The album features a new type of music that Usher described as "revolutionary pop."

2013: Usher substitutes for CeeLo Green as a couch for the fourth season of NBC's "The Voice."

2015: Releases an interactive music video about racial profiling and police brutality

2015: Quietly marries long-time girlfriend and manager Grace Miguel

2017: Usher is accused of being a carrier of the herpes virus since 2009 or 2010 and infecting a partner in 2012. Three more claimants sue him on allegations of fraud, sexual battery, infliction of emotional distress and more.

2018: Separates from Grace Miguel

2019: Has a cameo in the crime film "Hustlers" and returns for the 7th season of NBC's "The Voice"

2019: Goes public with relationship with music executive Jen Goicoechea

Recent Career and Releases

2020 Grammy Awards: Performs a tribute honoring Prince

2021: Las Vegas residency opens at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace

2022: Moves residency from Caesars Palace to Park MGM

March 2022: Parts ways with RCA records after 10 years

March 17, 2023: Releases solo single "GLU"

August 4, 2023: Releases "Good Good" with Summer Walker and 21 Savage

September 24, 2023: Announces Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

February 11, 2024: Performing in halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

