Usher: Everything you ever wanted to know about the King of R&B
article
ATLANTA - Usher from Atlanta is this year's headliner at the Super Bowl game and football fans are apparently eager to learn everything they can about the King of R&B.
Trending questions this week on social media have included "Is Usher single?" and "How many Grammys does Usher have?"
In an effort to make those answers easy to find, here's everything you may want to know about Usher.
Early Life and Career Beginnings
- Real Name: Usher Raymond IV
- Nicknames: The King of R&B, Big Tyme, Mr. Entertainment, Godson of Soul
- Birthdate: October 14, 1978 (age 44)
- Born: Dallas, Texas
- Net Worth: $180 million
- Diet: Vegan
- Sports: Pretty good basketball player, owns part of Cleveland Cavaliers
- Other sources of income: Restaurants, streaming company, line of fragrances, wellness company, record label
- Godparent: Actor and dancer Ben Vereen
- First manager: His mother
- Influences: Michael Jackson, Prince, Bobby Brown
- Total Grammy Awards: 8
- Childhood Home: Chattanooga, Tennessee
- High School: North Springs High School, Atlanta
- How it Began: Started singing in a church choir at the age of 9
- First recording: At the age of 10, performed with a local quintet called the Nu Beginnings
- Big Break: Appearance on "Star Search" at the age of 13
- Debut Album: Released in 1994, peaked at number 25 on Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. Received some backlash because Usher, who was 15 at the time, was singing about sex.
Career Highlights and Personal Life
- 1994: Went to New York in 1994 to live with Sean "P Diddy" Combs to attend "Flavor Camp"
- 1997: 2nd album released on Sept. 16, 1997. Jermaine Dupri co-wrote and produced several tracks.
- 1998: Named Sexiest R&B Star by People magazine
- 1999: Soul Train Music Awards: "You Make Me Wanna..." wins Best Male R&B Single
- 1998: Acting Debut: "Moesha" and "The Bold and the Beautiful"
- 1999: Establishes nonprofit New Look aims to provide young people with a new look on life through education and real-world experience
- 2001: 3rd album "All About U" released
- 2001: Begins dating TLC member Chilli Thomas
- 2002: Founded US Records as a vanity label under J Records
- 2002: Wins first Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for "U Remind Me"
- 2004: 4th studio album "Confessions" brings numerous awards
- 2005: Becomes part owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers
- 2006: Takes over role of "Billy Flynn" in the long-running Broadway revival of the musical "Chicago"
- 2008: Discovered, signed, produced and launched singer Justin Bieber
- 2008: 5th studio album "Here I Stand" released on May 27. Beyoncé and Lil Wayne featured on follow-up single "Love In This Club Part II."
- 2009: Divorces Tameka Foster following a highly-publicized child custody dispute
- 2009: Performs with Stevie Wonder and Shakira at President Obama's inaugural celebration at the Lincoln Memorial
- 2010: 6th album "Raymond v Raymond" released March 30. "OMG," which features will.i.am, is the 3rd official US single.
- 2011: Honored with Freedom Award by the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis ffor his philanthropic work.
- 2012: Former stepson, Kile Glover, declared brain-dead on July 8, 2012
- 2012: Looking 4 Myself" released June 8, 2012. The album features a new type of music that Usher described as "revolutionary pop."
- 2013: Usher substitutes for CeeLo Green as a couch for the fourth season of NBC's "The Voice."
- 2015: Releases an interactive music video about racial profiling and police brutality
- 2015: Quietly marries long-time girlfriend and manager Grace Miguel
- 2017: Usher is accused of being a carrier of the herpes virus since 2009 or 2010 and infecting a partner in 2012. Three more claimants sue him on allegations of fraud, sexual battery, infliction of emotional distress and more.
- 2018: Separates from Grace Miguel
- 2019: Has a cameo in the crime film "Hustlers" and returns for the 7th season of NBC's "The Voice"
- 2019: Goes public with relationship with music executive Jen Goicoechea
Recent Career and Releases
- 2020 Grammy Awards: Performs a tribute honoring Prince
- 2021: Las Vegas residency opens at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace
- 2022: Moves residency from Caesars Palace to Park MGM
- March 2022: Parts ways with RCA records after 10 years
- March 17, 2023: Releases solo single "GLU"
- August 4, 2023: Releases "Good Good" with Summer Walker and 21 Savage
- September 24, 2023: Announces Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show
- February 11, 2024: Performing in halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas
OTHER USHER STORIES
- Usher 2024 Super Bowl halftime show turns 'Vegas to Atlanta'
- Alicia Keys to join Usher at Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show: report
- Usher's most searched for songs ahead of Super Bowl per Google Trends
- Jonesboro High School band talks about being in Usher's Super Bowl commercial
SOURCES
Usher on Wikipedia | Usher on Biography.com | 42 Facts About Usher