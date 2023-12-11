Ciara, Russell Wilson welcome baby girl after Broncos victory against LA Chargers

article

Atlanta's very own Ciara Princess Wilson and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson have welcomed baby number four to the world, Amora Princess Wilson.

On Monday, the superstars posted a picture of their new baby girl to Instagram. In the caption, Ciara and Russell mentioned Amora weighed in at nine pounds and one ounce.

Ciara and Russell married in 2016. Before Amora, the two gave birth to Sienna Princess in 2017 and Win Harrison in 2020. Ciara also mothers her 9-year-old son Future Zahir with her ex, Atlanta rapper Future.

Just hours before giving birth, Ciara posted a photo on the sidelines of the Sunday night Broncos game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Denver ended up winning the game 24 to 7.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, proud dad Russell wrote, "2 wins in less than 24 hours!"