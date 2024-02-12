Usher's tour to now open with 2 shows in Atlanta after Super Bowl halftime performance
ATLANTA - Usher fans living in Atlanta have way more to scream "Yeah!" about following the singer's iconic Super Bowl halftime performance.
Due to "incredible fan demand," Usher's tour has announced additional shows in Atlanta to open his "Past Present Future" North American tour.
The R&B superstar's tour will now begin on Friday, Aug. 16 in Atlanta at State Farm Arena, with a second performance on Saturday, Aug. 17.
The "Confessions" singer will then return to "The A" for his three previously scheduled performances in October.
Tickets for the new tour dates go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. for presale. General sales tickets start on Friday, Feb. 16. at 10 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Alicia Keys and Usher perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Usher's "Past Present Future" tour dates
- Fri Aug 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ADDED DATE
- Sat Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ADDED DATE
- Tue Aug 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Wed Aug 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Fri Aug 23 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Sat Aug 24 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Tue Aug 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Wed Aug 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Fri Aug 30 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Sat Aug 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Mon Sep 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Tue Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Fri Sep 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Sat Sep 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Mon Sep 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Tue Sep 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Thu Sep 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Fri Sep 13 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Tue Sep 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Wed Sep 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Sat Sep 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
- Sun Sep 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
- Tue Sep 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
- Wed Sep 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
- Sat Sep 28 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Sun Sep 29 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Thu Oct 03 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center ADDED DATE
- Fri Oct 04 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sat Oct 05 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Mon Oct 07 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
- Tue Oct 08 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
- Fri Oct 11 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Sat Oct 12 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Mon Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Thu Oct 17 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Fri Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Sun Oct 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Tue Oct 22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Wed Oct 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Fri Oct 25 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Sat Oct 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Mon Oct 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Tue Oct 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Thu Oct 31 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sat Nov 02 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center ADDED DATE
- Thu Nov 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ADDED DATE
- Sun Nov 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ADDED DATE
- Fri Nov 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena ADDED DATE
- Mon Nov 18 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center ADDED DATE
- Sat Nov 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ADDED DATE
- Wed Nov 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center ADDED DATE
Who performed with Usher during 2024 Super Bowl halftime show?
Usher took the stage during the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, performing hit after hit while dancing throughout it all. The singer's performance also featured Alicia Keys on piano, singer H.E.R. on guitar, will.i.am, rappers Lil Jon and Ludcaris.
"I turned the world to 'The A,'" he said at the end of the show, referencing Atlanta.