Power outage closes City Hall in Avondale Estates, impacts others

A power outage in Avondale Estates has impacted City Hall, local businesses, and residents.

According to Georgia Power's outage map at 10:15 a.m., there were 175 customers without power near Kensington Road and Stratford Road, and 53 customers without power near Covington Road and Windsor Trace.

A handwritten sign is posted at the town's City Hall informing residents that it will be closed until power is restored.

At this time, the estimated restoration time is listed as 3 p.m.

The power outage is also affecting some traffic lights in the area.

The cause of the power outage is unknown at this time.