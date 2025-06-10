Expand / Collapse search

Power outage closes City Hall in Avondale Estates, impacts others

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 10, 2025 10:24am EDT
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A power outage in Avondale Estates has impacted City Hall, local businesses, and residents.

According to Georgia Power's outage map at 10:15 a.m., there were 175 customers without power near Kensington Road and Stratford Road, and 53 customers without power near Covington Road and Windsor Trace.

A handwritten sign is posted at the town's City Hall informing residents that it will be closed until power is restored.

At this time, the estimated restoration time is listed as 3 p.m.

The power outage is also affecting some traffic lights in the area.

The cause of the power outage is unknown at this time.

  • Information for above story came from information on Georgia Power's website. Additionally, a FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist visited the area and took photos. 

