River Flood Warning
from MON 7:36 PM EST until THU 6:05 AM EST, Meriwether County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:41 AM EST until WED 12:00 PM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:30 PM EST until FRI 5:10 AM EST, Upson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:15 PM EST until WED 11:30 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:20 PM EST until MON 8:58 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:44 PM EST until WED 10:00 PM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 10:47 AM EST until MON 1:30 PM EST, Dougherty County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:34 PM EST until TUE 7:55 PM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Coweta County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Fayette County, Spalding County, Spalding County, Upson County, Lamar County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:36 PM EST until TUE 7:52 PM EST, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 2:30 PM EST, Clay County, Dougherty County
Flood Advisory
from MON 10:44 AM EST until MON 2:45 PM EST, Irwin County
Flood Watch
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
until TUE 12:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Flood Watch
Clay County

Rolling Stone releases new Super Bowl halftime show rankings; how did Usher do?

Super Bowl
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Alicia Keys and Usher perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

ATLANTA - Rolling Stone magazine has released a new ranking of Super Bowl halftime shows and Usher's show didn't even make the top 10. 

Usher's 13-minute show featuring 14 songs ranks No. 18 on Rolling Stone's list. Rolling Stone points out that Usher didn't go for big thrills or surprises in his set. They described it as "millennial-friendly" and seemed disappointed that Justin Bieber wasn't on stage even though he was at the game. The magazine does give props to H.E.R. and credits Lil Jon with bringing the energy. Of course, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Lana Del Ray were mentioned even though they didn't perform.

At least Usher's review wasn't as bad as the one they gave the Black Eyed Peas show in 2011, which Rolling Stone described as "The worst. Just the worst."

Rolling Stone's top 5 Super Bowl shows are:

1. Prince (2007)
2. US (2002)
3. Beyonce (2013)
4. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar (2022)
5. Aerosmith, Britney Spears, ‘NSync, Nelly & Mary J. Blige (2001)

The Athletic was a bit nicer to Usher. They described the 2nd half of the show as excellent, but said the show was pretty shaky in the beginning and will be easy to forget in a few years. They also praised H.E.R. and praised Lil Jon and Ludacris for bringing the energy. 

Viewing numbers haven't been released yet, but these are the top 5 halftime shows in terms of viewers, according to DigitalTrends.com.

1. Rihanna, Super Bowl LVII – 121.017 million
2. Katy Perry, Super Bowl XLIX – 121 million
3. Lady Gaga, Super Bowl LI – 118 million
4. Coldplay, Super Bowl 50 – 115.5 million
5. Bruno Mars, Super Bowl XVLIII – 115.3 million 