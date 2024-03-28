Usher helping bring Dave's Hot Chicken to metro Atlanta

R&B singer Usher is planning to help bring Dave's Hot Chicken to Atlanta.

The company announced on Wednesday that Usher is planning to invest in multiple locations in Atlanta, according to USA Today. He is teaming up with franchise owner Lawrence Kourie and Andrew Feghali.

The 8-time Grammy Award-winner and Super Bowl halftime performer isn't the only celebrity investor in the chain. Other well-known investors include Drake, Maria Shriver, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Strahan.

Dave's Hot Chicken, which got its start as a late-night munchies spot in an East Hollywood parking lot in 2017, was named the nation's fastest growing chain in 2022. The company now has 200 locations in the U.S., with the rights to more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East and Canada.

Dave's Hot Chicken offers hot chicken sliders and tenders, along with sides of kale slaw, mac & cheese and seasoned French fries. In January, it added cauliflower sliders and cauliflower bites.

The first location is expected to open in Conyers, according to What Now Atlanta.

Usher was born in Texas but spent many of his formative years in Atlanta.

He performed in this year's Super Bowl halftime performance and received was honored by the City of Atlanta soon after.



