Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant? Yes, but it's complicated.

Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant? Yes, but U.S. health officials say early data suggests they may be less sensitive at picking it up.

Government recommendations for using at-home tests haven’t changed. People should continue to use them when a quick result is important.

"The bottom line is the tests still detect COVID-19 whether it is delta or alpha or omicron," Dr. Emily Volk, president of the College of American Pathologists, told the Associated Press.

Government scientists have been checking to make sure the rapid tests still work as each new variant comes along. And this week, the Food and Drug Administration said preliminary research indicates they detect omicron, but may have reduced sensitivity. The agency noted it’s still studying how the tests perform with the variant, which was first detected in late November.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said the FDA wanted to be "totally transparent" by noting the sensitivity might come down a bit, but that the tests remain important.

Are at-home test kits effective?

There are many good uses for at-home tests, Volk says. Combined with vaccination, they can make you more comfortable about gathering with family and friends.

If you’ve been exposed to a person who tested positive, but you don’t have symptoms, a rapid test five days later can give a good indication of whether you caught the virus. It can also help if you’re not sure whether your runny nose or sore throat is COVID-19.

UNITED STATES - 2021/12/24: In this photo illustration, a covid-19 antigen home test kit shows a negative result. United States President Joe Biden has announced his plan to mail 500 million Covid-19 rapid home test kits to American households. Also, Expand

But consider the context when looking at results. If you feel sick after going out to a nightclub in an area with high infection rates, for example, you should look at a negative result from an at-home test with a little more skepticism, Volk says.

Following up with a PCR test is a good idea, she says. Those tests are more accurate and are done at testing sites and hospitals.

Omicron surge in Georgia

Like most parts of the country, the COVID-19 omicron variant continues to be a problem in Georgia. On Thursday, state health officials reported more than 24,000 new COVID-19 cases, shattering the single-day record set just the day before.

In the last seven days, more than 92,000 new cases have been confirmed, which is equivalent to the total number of cases confirmed in the previous 57 days, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

ATLANTA HOSPITALS ISSUE RARE JOINT STATEMENT ASKING FOR PUBLIC'S HELP

Who should be tested for COVID-19?

Dr. Janet Memark, director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health, says unless someone absolutely needs a test to work or to travel, if they have mild cold-like symptoms, they should not bother to get a test.

"Don't get in a line and take up all the space to get tested. If you're showing symptoms, you probably have it. Just go home and isolate right now," said Dr. Memark.

How quickly do COVID-19 symptoms appear after exposure?

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms.

COVID-19 omicron variant symptoms

The CDC says people with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

It's important to note that this list does not include all possible symptoms, only the most common. The CDC says it will continue to update its list as more is learned about COVID-19 and its variants.

COVID-19 TREATMENT PILL ARRIVES IN GEORGIA

COVID-19 & the Flu: What's the difference?

While Influenza (Flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by infection with a new coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2), and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses, the CDC says.

Research indicates that COVID-19 seems to spread more easily than flu and causes more serious illnesses in some people. It can also take longer before people show symptoms and people can be contagious for longer.

Some symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar. Because of that, the CDC says it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, and testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis.

"Well (omicron COVID-19 is) very similar to a cold," Dr. Unnasch, USF Health professor at the College of Public Health, told FOX 13. "Generally, it's sort of a runny stuffy nose, a little bit of a sore throat, many people are seeing. One of the sort of more characteristic symptoms that I’ve been hearing about is a little bit more body aches and primarily in the lower back…a pretty good case of fatigue I'm hearing. People feel pretty fatigued for a few days after they get the omicron variant."

COVID, COLD OR FLU? PAY ATTENTION TO TIMING, SYMPTOMS, DOCTOR SAYS

Should I get COVID-19 vaccine and/or booster?

Leaders in Georgia have encouraged residents to get vaccinated. They have called it "our best tool for ending this pandemic."

According to the CDC, new variants of the virus are expected to occur. Taking steps to reduce the spread of infection, including getting a COVID-19 vaccine, are the best way to slow the emergence of new variants. The CDC says vaccines reduce your risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.

Those ages 5 and older are eligible for vaccination. People 16 and older are eligible for boosters six months after completing their primary vaccine series of either Moderna or Pfizer (only Pfizer is authorized for booster doses in 16- and 17- year-olds) and two months after their J&J vaccine.

To find a COVID vaccination location, click here.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.