Omicron surge: Atlanta hospitals issue rare joint statement asking for public's help

Metro Atlanta's six major health care systems have issued a rare joint statement regarding the rising number of patients being admitted and the rapid spread of the recent COVID-19 variants. They are urging the public help in mitigating unnecessary emergency room visits and to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Emory Healthcare, Grady Health System, Northeast Georgia Health System, Piedmont Healthcare and Wellstar Health System signed on to the statement on Wednesday evening saying they are "experiencing a staggering surge in adults and children with COVID-19 symptoms and diagnoses."

NYE CANCELLED: THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA FOR NEW YEARS EVE WEEKEND

"Collectively, the health care systems have experienced 100 to 200 percent increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past eight days and the vast majority of inpatients are unvaccinated," the statement reads in part. "This comes at a time when the health systems are preparing for an influx of patients with seasonal flu."

The hospitals said each has seen a significant increase in the volume of people being seen at local emergency rooms, some who are just there for COVID-19 testing without need for treatment.

"To keep emergency rooms available to individuals who have the most critical health needs, individuals should obtain care at the most appropriate medical facility for their condition and seek COVID-19 testing at primary care locations, public health and mass testing sites or use at-home testing kits," the statement reads.

GEORGIA SCHOOLS COVID RESPONSE: WHICH DISTRICTS HAVE MASK MANDATES, CHANGES AMID OMICRON VARIANT SURGE

What can I do to help fight the omicron surge?

The hospitals said while they have programs in place to manage capacity and to ensure high-quality care for all, they are now turning to the public to help minimize this latest COVID-19 wave’s impact on the health care system.

"Doing the following will help us all navigate this significant wave, minimize serious illness and hospitalizations from COVID, and better manage Emergency Room diversions and wait times at our facilities:

• Get fully vaccinated for COVID-19, obtain the COVID-19 booster when eligible and get the seasonal flu vaccine.

• Go to the most appropriate medical facility for your condition when you require care – and do not delay care if you are in need of immediate medical attention.

Please remember that Emergency Rooms are for those seeking examination and treatment for medical emergencies, not for routine COVID-19 testing or mild symptoms.

• Please only call 911 with a true emergency. Local 911 operators and EMTs are overwhelmed with calls, so if there is not a real emergency, please call your medical provider for guidance.

• Use at-home testing kits, public health testing locations or independent testing facilities if you need to be tested for COVID-19 unless you are ill and need medical care.

For routine COVID-19 tests, you can find a location near you on the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) website at: dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.

• Consult your provider for appropriate treatment options if you are diagnosed with COVID-19.

• Continue to actively follow CDC and DPH guidelines, and practice the "3 Ws" safety measures - wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance.

• Anticipate increased wait times for medical services. Due to the influx of patients and increased demands placed on our health care workforce, we ask everyone who enters our facilities to practice patience and kindness with each other and with our care team members who are providing expert, compassionate care.

How is Georgia responding to the omicron surge?

Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday that the state will spend $100 million to boost hospital staffing and deploy 200 National Guard troops to help at coronavirus testing sites and hospitals amid an explosion of new infections in the state. That money could mean about 1,000 additional personnel for hospitals, with assignments effective for 13 weeks. Half the 200 National Guard troops will also assist hospitals.

Deployment of the 200 troops will begin on Jan. 3. The state Department of Public Health, additionally, is expanding staffing at COVID-19 test sites and working to secure a new testing site near Atlanta’s airport, Kemp said.

OMICRON SURGE: GEORGIA WILL SEND NATIONAL GUARD TO ASSIST HOSPITALS, TEST SITES AS CASES INCREASE

Still, the hospitals hope the public can help buy some time for the health care system for those reliefs to be put into place.

"The health and safety of our patients and communities remains our top priority. The six metro Atlanta health care systems will continue to work together to educate and inform the public regarding COVID-19and address the most critical health needs impacting our area. We also would like to express our appreciation to the Governor for his support of our workforce and the newly announced funding to address staffing shortages at hospitals across the state due to COVID-19, and to the Georgia Department of Public Health for continued outreach to the public regarding issues affecting our patients, care team members and community," the statement concludes.

How bad is the omicron surge in Georgia?

Georgia set a new single-day record for the number of positive COVID-19 cases and as the omicron variant continues its spread on Wednesday with 19,124 PCR and antigen positives reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. This shatters the previous record set on Jan. 8 of 13,296.

Reported tests are also at an all-time high. There were more than 56,000 PCR tests reported on Wednesday alone, according to the GDPH, which break the old record of just over 52,000. Of those tests, the GPDH said nearly 14,000 or just over 24% were positive.

OMICRON SURGE: GEORGIA HITS NEW SINGLE-DAY RECORD FOR COVID-19 CASES

The 7-day average for PCR positivity is at 21.70%, according to GDPH data.

Current hospitalizations continue to climb with now more than 2,500 COVID-19 patients reported in Georgia hospitals by the GDPH, a high that hasn't been seen since the start of October.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____