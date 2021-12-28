Georgia schools COVID response: Which districts have mask mandates, changes amid omicron variant surge

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike due to the omicron variant, many school districts across Georgia are re-evaluating their policies to keep children safe.

Some are reinstating mask mandates and others are considering going back to virtual learning for the start of the semester.

Here is a look at some of those districts and their decisions:

Atlanta Public Schools

Atlanta Public Schools has not announced any new measures since seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases before its winter break.

The school district recommends students and staff follow protection and prevention guidelines from the World Health Organization.

APS students or employees diagnosed with COVID-19 trigger protocols including notification of the APS community and preventive measures.

Cobb County School District

Face coverings are strongly encouraged but optional for students and staff Cobb County School District.

Any student or staff member who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to isolate.

DeKalb County School District

The mask policy for DeKalb County Schools will remain in place when the new semester starts on Jan. 4. Right now, officials are set to resume in-person instruction on that day but will continue to monitor the situation. The district will resume its COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics in the New Year.

Fulton County Schools

School officials said they do not plan to change any protocols at the time, but may do so before the end of the year.

Griffin-Spalding Schools

Starting Jan 3, 2022, everyone will be required to wear a mask inside all Griffin-Spalding County Schools facilities.

Gwinnett County Public Schools

Gwinnett County Public Schools will implement updated mask guidance when the second semester starts on Jan. 4. The guidance is based on the levels of transmission in specific areas of the county.

Masks will be required in areas with "substantial" or "high" transmission.

GCPS will transition to strongly recommending masks, but not requiring them, in all of its facilities when an area reaches "moderate" levels of transmission for two week. Masks are required on buses.

