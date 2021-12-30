COVID-19 treatment pill arrives in Georgia in limited quantities, state health officials say

A limited supply of Merck and Pfizer oral antiviral treatments for COVID-19 have made their way to select retail pharmacies in Georgia, the Georgia Department of Public Health said. More allocations are expected in the weeks ahead.

The Food and Drug Administration has now granted emergency use authorizations for two oral antiviral treatment drugs against COVID-19, Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merck's molnupiravir. Under the emergency use authorization for Pfizer that came on Wednesday, the treatment is for oral use in adults and children 12 years or older who weigh at least 40 kilograms or about 88 pounds and who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19.

The GDPH has partnered with Walmart, Walgreens, and Good Neighbor Pharmacy Group (a group of small independent pharmacies) to ensure coverage across the state. Pharmacies currently allocated treatments can be found on the DPH website at https://dph.georgia.gov/dph-covid-19-guidance.

Merck's molnupiravir was developed in Atlanta with the help of Dr. Richard Plemper, Ph.D., Professor in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University, whose team worked with Emory University researchers.

The GDPH said the antiviral drug is only for those who have contracted serious cases of COVID-19. State health advises the pill is not a substitute for the vaccine in prevention. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

