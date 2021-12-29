Omicron surge: Who needs to be tested for COVID-19 as cases grow?

As COVID-19 cases hit record highs, testing sites are filling up fast. People are waiting in lines for hours to get the test for COVID-19 and then results could take hours or even days. But now some health officials are saying don't get tested to those who don't absolutely have to.

Who should be tested for COVID-19?

Cobb Douglas Public Health Director, Dr. Janet Memark, said unless someone absolutely needs a test to work or to travel, if they have mild cold-like symptoms, they should not bother to get a test.

"Don't get in a line and take up all the space to get tested. If you're showing symptoms, you probably have it. Just go home and isolate right now," said Dr. Memark.

She said it may be just a cold or it may be COVID-19, either way, the steps to keep it from spreading around are the same.

Local and state officials are also telling people with mild symptoms, that they should not go to the emergency room just to get a test. The hospitals are packed.

"Our hospitalizations have increased almost 50 percent over the last week. The sheer number of people is straining the hospital systems," said Dr. Memark.

As for those who have no symptoms but wanted to get just one test before the big New Year's Eve bash? Well, it might be easier to just skip the line and skip the party this year.

"Do not go to large groups because you're just asking to get sick or get someone else sick," said Dr. Memark.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has said they are working on ways to increase testing capabilities including the possibility of opening a new, large testing facility near the airport.

