NYE Cancelled: Things to do in Atlanta for New Years Eve weekend

So, it's the third straight year the Peach Drop will not be going down. The past two have been due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday's COVID-19 numbers in Georgia fall just short of setting the all-time single-day record for new cases, according to data released by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

ATLANTA NEW YEAR'S EVE PEACH DROP CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 SPIKE

For many, that has left a big hole in their plans. But FOX 5 has a few suggestions.

What are some alternatives to going out NYE?

Sometimes it's the DIY events that are the best. Might we suggest:

Zoom party

For those not sick of being connected by a camera and mic, then grab a good cocktail or mocktail and hop online. Just remember about the delay when counting down to midnight.

A "bubble" party

It might be time to gather that small group of full-vaccinated and trusted friends. Sure, it might not be standing outside among a crowd, but the music will be better, the bathrooms cleaner, and there will actually be places to sit. Consider everyone pitching in with the hor’d’orves and the champagne or sparkling cider. Or make it a dinner party or potluck even. Just make sure to get groceries early since the supply chain is still not back to normal.

Have a sleepover

If the pandemic is going to put a pin in your plans, maybe take a page out of the pandemic playbook. For those who were able to stay home during the start nearly two years ago rarely changed out of their pajamas, so why not claw back into them for one night. Consider s’more, creepy stories, pillow fights, and more. Maybe do some craft and create your own ball to drop at midnight. Let's face it, sometimes it is just good to release the inner child.

Binge-watching

Who is judging here? There was a lot of good TV out there this year despite the pandemic and it’s hard to keep up with it all. Plus, there are tons of websites and online articles devoted to when to start a movie so a particular line is said exactly at midnight.

Take me to church

Some churches and places of worship will be having services or other events on Friday night. It might be worth checking out.

What events are still happening in Atlanta on NYE?

Some just want to celebrate in a large crowd. Here are some of the things still going on Friday night:

The Possum Drop

The old joke goes that Tallapoosa is the place that Alabamans go to get lottery tickets and where Georgians go when the Peach Drop is canceled. But it’s no joke.

The town of only 3,000 swells on New Year’s Eve to about 13,000. It starts with a county fair atmosphere with rides, including a 57-foot Ferris wheel. The main stage gets warmed up with bands around 6 p.m. And there’s an early drop at 9 p.m. for the kids. Of course, the big drop is at midnight with fireworks. And you might even see a familiar face or two. But why is it a possum drop? The town used to be called "possum snout" by the indigenous people. There’s more information as well as information on local accommodations on their Facebook page and at thepossumdrop.com.

The puck drops … for the Atlanta Gladiators

Usually, the drop is the end of the night, but at Gas South Arena it’s only the beginning. The Atlanta Gladiators host the Florida Everblades on New Year’s Eve starting at 7:30 p.m. Drink specials, special pricing and promotions, and there should be a hockey game in there too. Learn more on their Facebook page.

The Battery Atlanta gets electrified

The Battery Atlanta will ring in 2022 with their annual New Year’s Eve Bash. Early Innings starting at 6 p.m. with a balloon drop at 8 p.m. is geared towards the children and those who like to go to sleep early and the Late Innings for all ages follows at 9 p.m. and of course a midnight countdown with fireworks, confetti, and more.

There are also still tickets for NYE Live! New Year’s Eve Atlanta at The Battery Atlanta.

Stone Mountain counts down early

For the kids or those who just need to get into bed before midnight, Stone Mountain Park will be counting down to 9 p.m. This family-friendly event features snow, fireworks and more. The event is during the Stone Mountain Christmas is included with a daily Christmas Attractions Pass or annual Mountain Membership.

McDonough Geranium Drop

The festivities begin each Spring with our annual Geranium Festival in McDonough.

The year ends and a new one begins with the Geranium Drop, a family-friendly celebration on the downtown square.

Helen Dropping of the Edelweiss

There's music, food, fun, party hats, dancing and the annual Dropping of the Edelweiss.

Enjoy light hors'd'oeuvres, party favors and a Midnight Champagne Toast.

NYE Bash with The Regulators

Head to Tannery Row Ale House in Buford for a night of rock, pop, funk, and country from musical variety band, The Regulators.

New Year's Eve Havana Nights Party

Hilton Atlanta Northeast hosts its 12th Annual Atlanta New Year's Eve Dinner & Dance Party. This year's theme: Havana Nights. There will be two main rooms: A Latin room with the best of Salsa, Bachata, Merengue and Reggaeton; plus, a top 40s room with hits from the ‘80s, ’90s and today.

Did we drop the ball on reporting an event? Email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE