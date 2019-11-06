Possum Drop may be a peach as Peach Drop plays possum

Atlanta might have canceled its annual Peach Drop to ring in 2020, but the Possum Drop in Tallapoosa is still on.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Tuesday the Peach Drop would not take place to ring in the New Year for various reasons.

Organizers of the yearly west Georgia Possum Drop were quick to take to Facebook to invite Georgians to head west on Interstate 20 if they want gather New Year’s Eve.

"Its Official! No Peaches, Just Possums to Ring in 2020!" read the post on the Possum Drop Tallapoosa, Georgia Facebook page.

The annual event in one of Georgia's most western cities draws about 7,000 people per year and features fireworks, live music, food, souvenirs, and more. It gained national attention after being featured on TLC's "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo."

It's one of the only Possum Drops across the nation which uses a "stuffed" possum instead of a live one and has an early 9 p.m. drop just for the kids.

The city of Tallapoosa invites those coming in from out of town to spend the night at one of the area hotels or RV campgrounds.

Oh, and this year's host is once again FOX 5's George Franco.

Learn more about the event at thepossumdrop.com.