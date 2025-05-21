Georgia Tech student dies after shooting at Midtown Atlanta off-campus housing

article

A Georgia Tech student who was shot in the head over the weekend has died.

Investigators say the shooting happened over the weekend at a Midtown Atlanta apartment building that caters to the university's students.

What we know:

Authorities say the shots rang out at The Connector Apartments on the 600 block of Spring Street at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When Atlanta police officers got to the scene, they found a 22-year-old man lying unconscious in the building.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital for treatment. Sadly, officials say he died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment building for off-campus Georgia Tech living along Spring Street at 3rd Street in Midtown Atlanta on May 18, 2025.

A spokesperson for Georgia Tech confirmed with FOX 5 that the victim was a student at the university.

"Our hearts are with our student as well as his family and friends during this time," the spokesperson said.

The school and police did not identify the student.

Dig deeper:

Witnesses reportedly told police that they heard an argument in the hallway before the gunshots.

What we don't know:

So far, no arrests have been made and police have not released any information about potential suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.