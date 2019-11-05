Atlanta Mayor: Peach Drop dropped this year

article

Atlanta is dropping the Peach Drop, at least for this year.

The nearly three-decade long tradition will not move forward, according to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

One of the reasons is the 12-acre Underground Atlanta, the traditional home of the Peach Drop, was sold to developers back in 2017. Later that year, 2018 was rung in with the Peach Drop being held at Woodruff Park before returning to its original downtown location to ring in 2019.

The mayor said the event this past year felt rushed. The drop would typically draw about 100,000 or more people downtown to ring in the New Year. The mayor said that rushed effort was not up the standards of what the premier event should be.

