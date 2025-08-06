Five soldiers injured in shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia | What we know about the victims

The Brief Five soldiers were shot at Fort Stewart, leading to the U.S. Army post being placed on lockdown. The soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.



A shooting at Georgia's Fort Stewart Army Post injured five soldiers, leading to a lockdown at the base before the shooter was arrested, officials said.

Soldiers wounded at Fort Stewart

What we know:

The soldiers were shot in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) area, according to a social media post from the U.S. Army. They were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital, Fort Stewart said.

Fort Stewart was placed under lockdown during an active shooter situation where five soldiers were shot. Authorities confirmed the suspect is in custody. (Courtesy of WTOC)

What we don't know:

Their current conditions are unknown.

Fort Stewart officials have not released their identities.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

The shooting at Fort Stewart

The backstory:

The shooting led to a lockdown at the Army base before the shooter was arrested, officials said.

Law enforcement was sent to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team complex shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. The shooter was arrested at 11:35 a.m., officials said.

The lockdown lasted about an hour, and three schools just outside the base took steps similar to a lockdown as well, "out of an abundance of caution," the Liberty County School System said.

The injured were treated and then moved to Winn Army Community Hospital, base officials said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Atlanta confirmed it is coordinating with the Army Criminal Investigation Division for any assistance that might be needed.

Georgia governor & others respond to shooting

What they're saying:

Writing on X, Gov. Brian Kemp said that he and his family are keeping those affected in their prayers.

"As we remain in close contact with law enforcement on the ground, Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart," Kemp wrote. "We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same."

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA), whose district includes Fort Stewart, said in an online post that he’s monitoring the shooting. A spokesperson for Sen. Jon Ossoff's office said he was also monitoring the situation closely.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said he was "heartbroken" to learn about the situation.

"I’m monitoring the situation closely and join all of Georgia as we pray for the safety of our servicemembers, staff, and their families," Warnock wrote.

A representative for U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) released the following statement:

"Today's shooting at Ft. Stewart in Georgia is a horrific act of violence. Alisha and I send our prayers to those wounded, to their families, and to the entire Ft. Stewart community in light of this terrible act. We also express our gratitude to the first responders who have provided security and medical assistance. My office is in close contact with leadership at Ft. Stewart to deliver all support it is within our power to provide."

Fort Stewart background

Local perspective:

Fort Stewart is located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah and roughly 240 miles southeast of Atlanta. It lies primarily in Liberty and Bryan counties, but also extends into smaller portions of Evans, Long, and Tattnall counties.

One of five U.S. Army posts in Georgia, Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River and is home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division.