One week after Apalachee school shooting, community shows resilence

A week after the tragic events at Apalachee High School, the Barrow County community came together in downtown Winder to pray and seek healing on Wednesday evening.

Four people—two students and two teachers—lost their lives in the incident, and nine others were injured.

On Wednesday evening, dozens gathered at the historic courthouse in Winder to reflect, grieve, and support one another. The vigil featured songs of healing and resilience that echoed through the town.

"We just need to all come together, and I think that’s what’s happening here tonight," said Patsy Benton, a Barrow County resident.

The community is still reeling from the loss of two 14-year-old students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, and two beloved teachers, Cristina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A memorial for Cristina Irimie, Mason Schermerhorn, Richard Aspinwall and Christian Angulo in front of Apalachee High School in Winder. (FOX 5)

"The emotions are still very high, honestly," Benton said. "It’s such a tragic thing, but this community has been unbelievable."

A local pastor led the crowd in prayer, "God, I pray that you give rest to those children. Give comfort to those children. Lord, bring strength to those children." Attendees raised their hands to the sky in praise, seeking mercy for those who witnessed the unimaginable.

"You don’t know where to turn, and it’s shaking. You don’t expect stuff to happen," said Winder resident Eden Southerland.

The vigil served as a powerful reminder of resilience and faith, according to Southerland.

Image 1 of 16 ▼ The community gathered a week after the attack at Apalachee High School which left two teachers and two students dead in Winder on Sept. 11, 2024. (FOX 5)

"All week long, I had this huge burden on my heart, I couldn’t function right," another attendee shared.

As night fell, prayers gave way to candlelight and song.

"An event like this shows that God is still here," Benton said, emphasizing the importance of unity in the wake of tragedy. "Joining together, praying together, and lighting the candles shows that you love them, that you’re behind them, and that you’re going to be praying for them. That’s so important."

The victims will be laid to rest starting this weekend, and it remains unclear when classes will resume for Apalachee High School students.