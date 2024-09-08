Apalachee High School shooting: Dacula church prays for math teacher Cristina Irimie

As Barrow County continues to grapple with the loss of two students and two teachers during the devastating shooting at Apalachee High School, a church in Dacula put together its own touching tribute.

St. Mary Romanian Orthodox Church members gathered to mourn Cristina Irimie, a beloved math teacher and treasured member of the Romanian immigrant community.

The congregation gathered for a special prayer service, led by Priest Nicolae Clempus, marking the first time the tight-knit community came together to honor and remember Irimie. She tragically lost her life during the mass shooting, with some students reporting she heroically died while trying to shield others from harm.

Clempus described Irimie as someone who had great love for her students and the children of the community. Besides her role as an educator, she was deeply involved in preserving her heritage, teaching traditional Romanian dance to local children and serving as a vital link between generations within the Romanian culture.

In response to the tragedy, several GoFundMe campaigns have sprung up to support the victims' families, including one for Irimie, which has already amassed nearly $100,000.