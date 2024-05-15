3rd teen dies following Alpharetta crash; victims' names released

article

The teenagers who were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday night on Westside Parkway in Alpharetta have been identified.

Two teenagers were killed immediately. The third teenager died on Wednesday, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 dead, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash in Alpharetta on Tuesday night

The teens who died Tuesday night were identified as 18-year-old Aryan Joshi and 18-year-old Sriya Avasarala.

Anvi Sharma, who was also 18, passed away Wednesday at the hospital she was taken to. The medical examiner told FOX 5 that she was the driver of the vehicle.

The crash happened late Tuesday night on Westside Parkway near Maxwell Road. Five people were in the car, police said. The status of the other two passengers is not known at this time. Their names have also not been released.

RECENT DEADLY CRASHES INVOLVING TEENS

The crash is still under investigation.

According to the U.D. Department of Transportation's Fatality Analysis Reporting System, a total of 3,058 teenagers between the ages of 13 and 19 were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2021. This is 65% fewer than in 1975 and 11% more than 2020.

In 2021, teenagers accounted for 7% of motor vehicle crash deaths and 9% of passenger vehicle occupant deaths. The percentage of crash deaths that were passenger vehicle occupants is lowest for age 13 (55%) and highest for ages 17 and 18 (81%).

In 2020, motor vehicle crashes was the leading cause of death for females between the ages of 13 and 19 and one of the leading causes for males of the same age.