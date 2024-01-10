Expand / Collapse search
Two 17-year-olds killed in crash in Cherokee County, 3 others injured

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:30AM
Cherokee County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Two teenagers lost their lives in a tragic crash on Tuesday night in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Towne Lake Parkway near Towne Lake Hills East at 8:17 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Upon arrival, they discovered that a Mazda 6 carrying five occupants had veered off the road and collided with a tree in the center median.

A 17-year-old passenger from Marietta was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other four occupants were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Another 17-year-old passenger from Woodstock passed away at the hospital, and a 17-year-old passenger from Marietta sustained serious injuries. The 17-year-old driver from Smyrna and an 18-year-old passenger from Tulsa, Oklahoma, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

As of now, no names have been released. The sheriff's office notes that speed appears to have been a contributing factor to the crash, and the incident is still under investigation.

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

