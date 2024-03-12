Officers investigating deadly car wreck in DeKalb County

article

One person was killed in a crash in DeKalb County early Tuesday morning.

DeKalb County officials tell FOX 5 a car overturned shortly before 2 a.m. on Northcrest Road just north of Chamblee Tucker Road.

Officials say the wreck knocked down several power lines.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash and have not released the victim's identity.

The crash shut down Northcrest Road for hours while crews worked at the scene. The road has since reopened.