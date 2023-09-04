Serious crash closes I-85 SB in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are on the scene of a major crash on Interstate 85 southbound at State Route 316 (University Parkway).
The southbound lanes are completely shut down along with the collector-distributor lanes to Pleasant Hill Road from 316 westbound and 85 southbound.
The crash was reportedly shortly after 4:30 a.m. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
