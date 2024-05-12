Man breaks ankle running from gunfire in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - A man was not only shot, but reportedly broke his ankle trying to get away in Atlanta Saturday night.
It happened at around 10:17 p.m. on Gun Club Road NW.
The victim told police he heard several gunshots in the area and tried to make a run for it. During his escape, he somehow broke his ankle and realized one of the bullets hit him.
He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
There has been no word on the shooter.
This is an ongoing investigation.