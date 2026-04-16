Fire destroys building in same apartment complex where mom, kids died in February

The Brief A massive fire tore through the Concord Crossing Apartments in Cobb County on Thursday, damaging 12 units. Fire officials say the older building lacked a sprinkler system, which would have changed the outcome. Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the flames at the complex on Woodsong Way.



Firefighters rushed to the Concord Crossing Apartments on Woodsong Way Thursday after heavy flames broke out on the second and third floors.

Firefighters battle heavy flames in Cobb County

What we know:

Cobb County firefighters arrived at the complex to find fire pouring through the roof of an apartment building. Crews shifted to a "defensive strategy," pulling everyone out of the building and using aerial water streams to get the flames under control. While eight units suffered extensive fire damage and four others were damaged by smoke and water, officials confirmed that everyone made it out of the building safely.

Residents describe narrow escape from fire

What they're saying:

Tyrese Coleman was asleep when a neighbor banging on his door woke him up. "She was banging on the door asking for help, because there was fire. So my mom was like the first person to go over and try to contain the fire," Coleman said. He grabbed his dog and his wallet before rushing outside, where he saw other neighbors tossing belongings off balconies to save them from the flames.

Image 1 of 18 ▼ Cobb County residents narrowly escaped a fast-moving fire that gutted 12 units at the Concord Crossing Apartments after neighbors scrambled to alert one another of the growing flames on April 16, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Older apartment units lack sprinkler systems

The backstory:

This is the same apartment complex where a mother and two children died in a fire in February. That fatal blaze also left two others critically injured. Cobb County Fire Deputy Chief Carl Crumbley noted that he has worked many fires at this complex over the years.

Investigation into cause of Cobb fire continues

What's next:

Firefighters remained on the scene for hours Thursday to extinguish hot spots and ensure the site was secure. Residents displaced by the fire will be moved to other available apartments within the same complex. Fire investigators are currently working to find the cause of the blaze.