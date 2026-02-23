Cobb apartment building fire results in death, injuries, dozens displaced

The Brief Life-Threatening Injuries: Six people were hospitalized, including a child who was in cardiac arrest. Harrowing Rescues: Firefighters used ladders to evacuate residents trapped on second-story balconies. Mass Displacement: About 30 residents are being assisted by the Red Cross and a local church.



At least six people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries late Sunday night after a massive fire tore through an apartment complex, trapping several residents on their balconies.

What we know:

Cobb County fire crews arrived at the Concord Crossing apartments off Woodsong Way to find multiple residents stranded by the flames. Firefighters used ladders to rescue at least six people from the second floor of the burning building.

Officials confirmed that one of the victims, a child, was in cardiac arrest as they were transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials also said that there were "some fatalities."

The firefight was complicated by freezing temperatures and high winds.

What's next:

Approximately 30 residents have been displaced by the blaze; the Red Cross and a local church are currently providing warmth and emergency assistance to the victims. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

This is a developing story and information above is subject to change. Check back for updates.