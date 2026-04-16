BB gun found at Trickum Middle School in Gwinnett

The Brief A student at Trickum Middle School was disciplined Thursday after a weapons detection system found a BB gun in their bag. School officials confirmed the student did not threaten anyone, but the case has been referred to law enforcement for action. It remains unclear what motivated the student to bring the BB gun to the Lilburn campus on Thursday morning.



For the second day in a row, a weapon was caught at the door at a Lilburn-area middle school.

What we know:

According to a letter from the principal of Trickum Middle School sent to parents and guardians, the school’s new Evolv weapons detection identified a suspicious item in a student’s bag as they entered the building Thursday morning.

Principal Mitch Green confirmed that investigators determined the item was a BB gun. While it was not a real firearm, the school noted that the student did not show or threaten anyone with the device and there was no indication that the student planned to even use it.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the name or age of the student involved. It is also unknown exactly what charges the student may face now that the case has been referred to local law enforcement.

The backstory:

On Wednesday, a loaded handgun was found in a Lilburn Middle School student’s backpack as they entered the building.

Earlier this year, Gwinnett County Public Schools completed its rollout of the weapon detection systems at every middle and high school. The district spent about $20 million on the project, which aims to provide another layer of security for students and staff.

What they're saying:

Principal Green urged parents to talk to their children about the life-altering setbacks caused by bringing weapons, real or fake, to school, noting these items can trigger major safety responses.

"These items are not toys," Principal Mitch Green wrote in a letter to families. "They can trigger safety responses, lead to criminal charges and/or expulsion, and create serious, life-altering setbacks for students who make these choices."

What's next:

The student will receive the maximum school disciplinary consequences possible. Principal Green emphasized that even look-alike weapons have no place on campus and can lead to expulsion or criminal charges.