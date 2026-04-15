Student arrested with gun at Lilburn Middle School

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The Brief A student was arrested at Lilburn Middle School on Wednesday after a weapon detection system found a handgun in their backpack. Gwinnett County school officials say the student never made it past the entrance and other students were unaware of the incident. Principal Nicole Irish is urging parents to check children's bags daily, calling school safety a shared responsibility.



A student was taken into custody Wednesday morning after an Evolv weapons detection system flagged a loaded handgun in their backpack at the entrance of Lilburn Middle School.

Weapons detection system flags handgun

What we know:

The Evolv security system identified the firearm immediately as the student attempted to enter the building. Gwinnett School Police and administrators confiscated the weapon and arrested the student without incident.

School officials confirmed that because the system worked as intended, the student never entered the main hallways. Students and staff already inside the building were never in danger and remained unaware of the situation as it unfolded.

Safety protocols at Lilburn Middle

Why you should care:

Principal Dr. Nicole Irish credited the school's layered security measures for the swift resolution. She emphasized that the outcome reflects the effectiveness of the district's current safety procedures.

The school is now asking families to partner with them by checking backpacks and belongings every morning before school. Officials noted that while the weapon was brought to campus, the situation originated outside of school grounds.

Principal addresses school families

What they're saying:

"Our established security procedures worked exactly as designed," Principal Irish wrote in a letter to families. "The situation was addressed promptly and appropriately at the entrance."

District official Bernard Watson echoed the sentiment, stating, "Keeping our schools safe is a shared responsibility between families and schools."