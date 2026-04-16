Police captain killed by drunk driver remembered in Georgia

The Brief Friends and family gathered Thursday to honor South Fulton Capt. Helio Armando Garcia III, one year after he was killed by an accused drunk driver. The fallen officer's widow described the past year as an emotional roller coaster of confusion and loss for her and their four children. State officials plan to name a local intersection in Garcia’s honor to recognize his 16 years of service to the community.



Community members and metro Atlanta law enforcement officers held a candlelight vigil Thursday to pay tribute to a South Fulton police captain killed in the line of duty exactly one year ago.

What we know:

They played taps, said prayers, and lit candles. Family, friends, the city of South Fulton, and officers from around metro Atlanta paid tribute to Capt. Helio Armando Garcia III on the anniversary of his death.

"It’s been a huge struggle," said Helio’s widow, Eliana Garcia.

Eliana says the past year has been difficult. "Numb, trying to push forward, lost, confused, an emotional roller coaster," she said.

Helio died April 16, 2025. An accused drunk driver slammed head-on into his patrol car at Flat Shoals and Connell roads. A short time after the crash, Eliana got a chilling message. "The family and I received an automated text message that he was involved in a car accident," she said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A head-on crash involving a suspected drunk killed South Fulton Capt. Helio Armando Garcia III near Flat Shoals and Connell roads on April 15, 2025. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What they're saying:

Eliana tried calling and texting Helio and his fellow officers. "He was not answering his phone," Eliana said. "This is not right. Something is happening."

Eliana arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital early the next morning but Helio was gone. She did not expect this could happen: "Never a drunk driver, reckless at 98 miles an hour."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ South Fulton Capt. Helio Armando Garcia III and his family (Family photos)

Helio was a Marine, a father to four children, and the oldest of three brothers, who loved being an officer. "Policing to him was his dream job," Eliana said.

Most of all, Helio loved his community and his family.

"Remember him for having such a huge heart, for being a family man, being a friend who would be there for you," Eliana said.

"My son was amazing," said Helio’s father. Helio Garcia, Jr. "He was a people magnet. He attracted everybody. He was a family man, he enjoyed life, a person who loved what he did, a religious individual, an amazing father and an amazing friend as well."

Image 1 of 10 ▼ The South Fulton community joins family and friends of South Fulton Capt. Helio Armando Garcia III to honor him one year after he was killed in a head-on crash on April 16, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"We tremendously miss him," Helio’s father said. "It’s been horrible. We still feel that this has not happened. Parents are not supposed to bury their children."

What's next:

Helio Garcia III was a 16-year police veteran. The state will name the intersection at Interstate 85 and Flat Shoals Road in his honor.

Councilwoman Linda Pritchett, a friend who organized the service, called Helio an awesome man. She described his death as a humbling reminder that the people who protect and serve their communities are as vulnerable as any other human being.