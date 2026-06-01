Kennesaw road rage video shows man attacking driver door on Main Street

The Brief Kennesaw road rage investigators are searching for a driver who was caught on camera screaming and confronting another motorist in Georgia. The unidentified man allegedly blocked his own license plate before getting out of a Ford Edge to repeatedly strike the victim's car door, causing damage.



An unidentified motorist passed a slower car on Main Street in Kennesaw, stopped at a red light, got out and stormed over to the vehicle behind him.

Kennesaw police are now asking the public to help identify the aggressive driver from a phone video recorded during the confrontation.

Kennesaw road rage confrontation

What we know:

A driver traveling north on Main Street at the 25 mph speed limit angered a motorist behind him who was honking and making hand gestures, according to Kennesaw Police Officer David Buchanan. The aggressive driver passed the vehicle but was forced to stop at a nearby red light. At that point, the man got out of his Ford Edge, stomped back to the car he had just passed, and began screaming while hitting the driver's door multiple times, causing damage.

The May 7 incident took place directly in front of The Local Doe, a coffee shop owned by Breanna Irwin. "I think it's terrifying that someone could get that raged up, that worked up, and get out of his car," Irwin said. Police noted that while they do not see a lot of road rage in Kennesaw, minor traffic frustrations should never escalate to violence. If anyone recognizes the man or has information, they are urged to contact the police department.

Unidentified driver search

What we don't know:

Authorities do not know the identity or the exact age of the suspect, though he appears to be a man in his 40s or 50s. Police were unable to get a license plate number because the suspect rolled or folded his plate upward to block the letters and numbers before the victim started filming. The names of the involved drivers were never exchanged during the shouting match.

Road rage suspect details

By the numbers:

The victim said he was driving the posted 25 mph speed limit when the tailgating began. Police released a video showing the suspect, described as a man potentially in his 40s or 50s, who was wearing a Detroit Tigers hat during the crime. Investigators hope to find the driver of the Ford Edge to get his side of the story and address the damage done to the victim's car door after it was struck multiple times.

Traffic safety guidance

What you can do:

Kennesaw police advise that the best tactic when dealing with aggressive drivers is to completely avoid the situation. Motorists can turn off the road entirely or drive directly to the nearest police station for safety. "Being upset with someone driving too slow, if they turn in front of you, if they didn't use their turn single, that's not a reason for violence," Officer David Buchanan said.