Atlanta shooting: 78-year-old man killed on Stafford Street

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police investigate the shooting death of a 78-year-old man at a home on Stafford Street SW in Atlanta on June 1, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief A 78-year-old man died after a southwest Atlanta shooting on Monday evening. Atlanta police officers detained a 41-year-old nephew at police headquarters following the domestic incident. Family members cooperated with homicide investigators to help piece together what led to the deadly gunfire.



An elderly man died Monday evening after being shot inside a southwest Atlanta home during a domestic dispute, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Atlanta police investigation

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a person shot just before 5 p.m. at a home on Stafford Street SW just south of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 78-year-old man who died from a gunshot wound.

While at the scene, investigators spoke with family members who provided information that quickly pointed officers to a potential shooter. A 41-year-old man was transported to police headquarters for questioning.

The suspect, identified as the victim's nephew, remains detained at headquarters awaiting an interview with homicide detectives.

Family dispute details

What we don't know:

The Atlanta Police Department has not yet confirmed the exact motive or what led to the gunfire between the family members. Officials have not yet released the identities of the deceased man or his detained nephew. It remains unclear what specific legal charges the suspect will face as he awaits his interview with investigators.

Neighborhood homicide impact

What they're saying:

Neighbors described the victim as a deeply caring and highly active member of the southwest Atlanta community. A local resident noted that the man regularly went out of his way to assist others, including mowing lawns and helping neighbors get to the grocery store.

Atlanta police acknowledged the heavy toll the violence took on the neighborhood. "It hurts when you have a good member of the community," an APD spokesperson said. "It did appear that he was a good family man. Family members were out here. So yeah, it's detrimental to the community, a real calamity for the community and for the family."