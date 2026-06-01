Elevator drop from third floor injures three people in Atlanta

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The Brief Three people were evaluated by medics and hospitalized after an elevator malfunctioned at an Atlanta apartment complex. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the victims trapped inside an elevator that fell two stories.



Three people were treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital Monday evening after the elevator they were riding in plummeted several floors.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Downwood Circle NW. According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, firefighters arrived to find at least three people inside the elevator, which fell from the third to the first floor.

An elevator malfunction sent three people to the hospital at an apartment located off Downwood Circle NW om Atlanta on June 1, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we don't know:

The exact mechanical cause of the elevator failure remains unknown. It is also unclear what specific injuries the three occupants sustained or what their current medical conditions are. Authorities have not released the identities of the people involved.