Elevator drop from third floor injures three people in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Three people were treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital Monday evening after the elevator they were riding in plummeted several floors.
What we know:
Emergency crews responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Downwood Circle NW. According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, firefighters arrived to find at least three people inside the elevator, which fell from the third to the first floor.
An elevator malfunction sent three people to the hospital at an apartment located off Downwood Circle NW om Atlanta on June 1, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
What we don't know:
The exact mechanical cause of the elevator failure remains unknown. It is also unclear what specific injuries the three occupants sustained or what their current medical conditions are. Authorities have not released the identities of the people involved.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Atlanta Fire Rescue, who explained how we got it, as well as an initial report on the scene's location and response.