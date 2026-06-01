Atlanta police stabbing suspect sought after elderly man attacked

article

The Brief Atlanta police are looking for a man who repeatedly stabbed a 68-year-old victim on Cleveland Ave SW. The suspect wore a yellow jacket and utilized an unidentified object to carry out the attack. Anonymous tips can bring a financial reward of up to $5,000 for an arrest and indictment.



Atlanta police investigators are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect who repeatedly stabbed a 68-year-old victim on Cleveland Ave SW this past Sunday.

Atlanta police investigation

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a gas station and convenience store located at 655 Cleveland Ave SW, just off I-85, at around 10:24 p.m. Investigators say the suspected stabber, who was wearing a yellow jacket, approached a 68-year-old victim, produced an unidentified object, and struck the victim multiple times.

The victim sustained multiple stab wounds during the attack. Medics reushed the victim to the hospital via ambulance while the victim was alert, conscious, and breathing.

Suspect identity sought

What we don't know:

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit have not yet confirmed the identity of the suspect seen in the shared photos and video. Police have also not identified the specific object used to stab the victim or a motive for the attack.

Atlanta police investigators are searching for a suspect in a yellow jacket who repeatedly stabbed a 68-year-old man during an aggravated assault at 655 Cleveland Ave SW on May 31, 2026. (Atlanta Police Department)

Anonymous tips requested

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the incident can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers. Tipsters do not have to give a name or any identifying information to remain eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Tips can be submitted to the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477, online at www.stopcrimeatl.org, or through the P3 Tips mobile application.