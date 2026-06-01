Atlanta police stabbing suspect sought after elderly man attacked
ATLANTA - Atlanta police investigators are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect who repeatedly stabbed a 68-year-old victim on Cleveland Ave SW this past Sunday.
Atlanta police investigation
What we know:
Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a gas station and convenience store located at 655 Cleveland Ave SW, just off I-85, at around 10:24 p.m. Investigators say the suspected stabber, who was wearing a yellow jacket, approached a 68-year-old victim, produced an unidentified object, and struck the victim multiple times.
The victim sustained multiple stab wounds during the attack. Medics reushed the victim to the hospital via ambulance while the victim was alert, conscious, and breathing.
Suspect identity sought
What we don't know:
Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit have not yet confirmed the identity of the suspect seen in the shared photos and video. Police have also not identified the specific object used to stab the victim or a motive for the attack.
Atlanta police investigators are searching for a suspect in a yellow jacket who repeatedly stabbed a 68-year-old man during an aggravated assault at 655 Cleveland Ave SW on May 31, 2026. (Atlanta Police Department)
Anonymous tips requested
What you can do:
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the incident can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers. Tipsters do not have to give a name or any identifying information to remain eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
Tips can be submitted to the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477, online at www.stopcrimeatl.org, or through the P3 Tips mobile application.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a public notice issued by the Atlanta Police Department Public Affairs Unit, which explained how investigators are seeking assistance and provided preliminary case details.