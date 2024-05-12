Kendrick Hurst: Second person arrested for helping escaped inmate

article

A second person found themselves behind bars for aiding the escape of Newton County inmate Kendrick Hurst.

Diamante Seymour, 30, of Garden City, has been arrested, accused of helping Hurst escape from custody at a Newton County hospital.

Seymour faces charges of aiding or allowing another to escape lawful custody. Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown said aiding is a felony offense.

On May 7, deputies arrested 49-year-old Gerald Harper.

"The Newton County Sheriff’s Office will not leave any stone unturned during this ongoing investigation," said Sheriff Brown. "Any individual who aided Kendrick Hurst — whether it was feeding him, providing monetary funds, phone calls, providing clothing, and offering transportation — will be arrested and charged."

It's not clear how many others the sheriff's office believes may be out there.

Hurst was finally caught on May 10 in Wake County, North Carolina.

He faces charges of escape, improper backing, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to stop at a yield sign, failure to signal when turning, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, improper lane usage, passing on a solid yellow line, driving on a divided highway crossing on a median, reckless driving, speeding (10-14 over), terroristic threats and acts (2 counts), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and disobeying a traffic control device.

The investigation is ongoing.

FOX 5 ATLANTA'S CONTINUED COVERAGE: