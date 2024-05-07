Manhunt for escaped inmate Kendrick Hurst intensifies; man arrested for aiding escape

article

The manhunt for Kendrick Hurst, the inmate who escaped from a Newton County hospital on Saturday afternoon, continued on Tuesday as law enforcement officials issued a warning to those who might be helping him.

Hurst, who was arrested last weekend and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer among other violations, allegedly escaped from Piedmont Newton wearing a lime green jumpsuit.

On Tuesday, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page reporting the arrest of 49-year-old Gerald Harper, who was charged with aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody.

The sheriff’s office wrote in part in the post:

"Do not be like Harper. Call 911 and report your sighting of Hurst to law enforcement officials.

"We are asking the public to please not take the law into your own hands and allow the law enforcement officers to do their job."

Hurst is 34 years old, stands 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds, and has facial tattoos and a lip piercing.

On Sunday night, the Newton County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page confirming that he was spotted in the area of City Pond Road in Covington. At the time, he was wearing what appeared to be a red durag, no shirt and dark blue jeans.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $3,000. That is in addition to the $500 reward being offered by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

"Again, we thank all those who have been calling in sightings/suspicious activity. Just by doing that, we can bring this incident to an end. See something, say something!" Tuesday’s post by the sheriff’s office concludes.

Although deputies believe Hurst is not an imminent threat to the community, they have asked that you call 911 immediately if you see him or know where he could be.