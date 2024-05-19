Man found shot, killed on Indian Trail Road in Gwinnett County

article

Gwinnett County Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened before 3.15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Around that time, police received a call alerting them that a man had been found dead in a red car parked in a shopping center lot at 880 Indian Trail Road.

The parking lot at 880 Indian Trail where the car was found.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the passenger's seat of the car. As they started investigating, officers realized there were two crime scenes. They believe the original incident started further back on Indian Trail between Dickens Road and Burns Road.

Detectives are interviewing potential witnesses. At this time, they do not have any suspects. They are working to understand where the victim was shot and whether he was the driver or the passenger of the car. Police are also working to identify the victim.

If you have any information, call Gwinnett County Police.