Manhunt for escaped inmate Kendrick Hurst: Deputies respond to K-9 encounter

The manhunt for Kendrick Hurst, the inmate who escaped from a Newton County hospital on Saturday afternoon, entered its fourth day on Wednesday. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies were close to catching him but backed off due to safety concerns.

Hurst, who was arrested last weekend and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer among other violations, allegedly escaped from Piedmont Newton wearing a lime green jumpsuit.

Law enforcement officials have been close to capturing Hurst a few times, including Sunday evening between midnight and 1 a.m., when officers tried to track him down to a home along Georgia Highway 142 in Oxford.

Videos posted to social media reportedly show officers holding off sending a K-9 into the woods to subdue Hurst. On Wednesday, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office posted a response to public criticism over not sending the K-9 into the woods to its Facebook page. The statement reads:

"In light of the recent encounter between our officers and Kendrick Hurst, we want to provide clarity on the situation. The officers encountered challenging conditions, including being separated from the offender by a fence and facing limited visibility due to dense underbrush and darkness. Despite these challenges, our officers acted responsibly and with regard for safety.

"When the offender signaled a willingness to surrender, the decision not to release the dogs was made to prioritize his and the officers’ safety and wellbeing. It was deemed the most humane course of action to avoid any risk of causing serious, possibly fatal, harm to the offender.

"We want to reassure the public that we do not believe negligence played a role in this incident. Our officers exercised sound judgment given the circumstances they faced. We remain dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and accountability in all our operations."

Man arrested for aiding in Hurst’s escape

On Tuesday, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page reporting the arrest of 49-year-old Gerald Harper, who was charged with aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody.

The sheriff’s office wrote in part in the post:

"Do not be like Harper. Call 911 and report your sighting of Hurst to law enforcement officials.

"We are asking the public to please not take the law into your own hands and allow the law enforcement officers to do their job."

Who is Kendrick Hurst?

Hurst is 34 years old, stands 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds, and has facial tattoos and a lip piercing.

On Sunday night, the Newton County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page confirming that he was spotted in the area of City Pond Road in Covington. At the time, he was wearing what appeared to be a red durag, no shirt and dark blue jeans.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $3,000. That is in addition to the $500 reward being offered by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

"Again, we thank all those who have been calling in sightings/suspicious activity. Just by doing that, we can bring this incident to an end. See something, say something!" Tuesday’s post by the sheriff’s office concludes.

Although deputies believe Hurst is not an imminent threat to the community, they have asked that you call 911 immediately if you see him or know where he could be.