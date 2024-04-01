Expand / Collapse search

17-year-old Walton County girl injured in crash, co-workers raising money

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 1, 2024 6:47am EDT
Walton County
A Walton County teenager was badly injured in a crash caused by a suspected DUI driver and Longhorn Steakhouse in Walton County is raising money to help her.

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - Staff at a Walton County Longhorn Steakhouse are coming together to support one of their own. Kamryn Surig, a 17-year-old employee, was involved in a crash, and her coworkers are rallying behind her.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Kamryn, detailing that she was struck by a driver who was under the influence. The driver reportedly swerved into Kamryn's lane, resulting in a head-on collision. Currently, Kamryn is receiving treatment at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta - Egleston.

The GoFundMe page indicates that Kamryn will require facial reconstructive surgery and other procedures as part of her recovery process. Already, the fundraiser has raised more than 6,000 in donations, aimed at helping with some of the medical expenses.


 