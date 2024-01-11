2 teens killed, 1 injured in Monday night crash on I-675

Two teenagers were killed and another teen was badly injured in a crash on Monday night on Interstate 675, according to DeKalb County Police Department.

DKCPD says its officers responded to the crash at 11:05 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a single vehicle that had left the road and collided with several trees.

A 17-year-old male and 12-year-old male were deceased at the scene. A 14-year-old male was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SIMILAR STORY: 2 teens killed, 3 injured in Cherokee County; one victim turned 18 on day of crash

The crash is still under investigation, according to the police department.

The victims have not been officially identified at this time.