3 people still wanted for murder of Rossana Delgado in 2021, several enter pleas

Although three people are still wanted in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Rossana Delgao in April 2021, 9 people have pled guilty to a variety of charges.

According to the GBI, she was lured to the Plaza Fiesta shopping center in DeKalb County on April 16 and kidnapped by associates of a drug trafficking organization. She was initially taken to a residence in DeKalb where she was bound and then she was transported to several locations in Clayton and GIlmer counties over a period of several days.

Ultimately, she was taken to the cabin in Gilmer County where she was tortured and then murdered. After she was killed, her body was dismembered and burned, says the GBI.

After her death, the people who were involved fled to Mexico to avoid arrest.

In May 2021, Oscar Manuel Garcia, Megan Alyssa Colone and Juan Antonio Vega were apprehended in Reynosa, Mexico, and extradited to the United States. In June 2021, Juan Ayala-Rodriguez was apprehended in Durango, Mexico, and extradited to the United States. Other defendants were apprehended at various times during the investigation and pendency of this case.

In February 2022, a grand jury indictment was returned against 14 defendants and the case was scheduled to go to trial on May 1.

Prior to the start of trial, several defendants decided to plead guilty to various charges.

On March 9, 2023, Oscar Manuel Garcia entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Malice Murder; Kidnapping; Concealing Death of Another; Removal of Body Parts from Scene of Death; Aggravated Battery; and Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and was sentenced to life in prison.

On April 26, 2023:

a. Juan Ayala-Rodriguez entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Kidnapping, Concealing Death of Another, Aggravated Battery; and Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and was sentenced to life in prison.

b. Juan Antonio Vega entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Kidnapping, Concealing Death of Another, Aggravated Battery; and Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and was sentenced to (70) years serve thirty (30) years in the Georgia state prison system.

c. Megan Alyssa Colone entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and was sentenced to twenty (20) years serve eighteen (18) years in the Georgia state prison system.

d. Eva Galicia Martinez entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and was sentenced to twenty (20) years serve thirteen (13) years in the Georgia state prison system.

Additionally, on April 26, Terri Amanda Garner, Patrick Harvard, Calvin Harvard and Shawn Callaway entered plea of guilty to the Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and were sentenced to serve time in the Georgia State Prison System to be followed by probation.

However, there are three defendants who are still on the run. They are:

(1) Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, for the offenses of Malice Murder; Felony Murder; Kidnapping; Concealing Death of Another; Removal of Body Parts from Scene of Death; Aggravated Battery; and Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (2 counts).

(2) Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez Ramirez, for the offenses of Felony Murder; Kidnapping; and Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (2 counts).

(3) Maria Katherine Encarnacion, for the offenses of Felony Murder; Kidnapping; and Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (2 counts).

If you have info about the whereabouts of these 3 people, call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), report online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the See Something Send Something app. If you see these individuals, do not approach them. Call 911 immediately.