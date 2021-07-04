Rossana Delgado murder: Eighth arrested, in Mexico, for murder of Georgia mother

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said authorities have apprehended an eighth suspect in connection to the murder of Rossana Delgado, a Georgia mother found dead in Gilmer County.

The United States Marshal’s Service in Atlanta and San Diego arrested 35-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez on June 26 in Durango, Mexico. He's since been transferred to a facility in California. Rodriguez is pending extradition to Georgia to face murder charges, the GBI says.

Law enforcement are still searching for three other suspects: Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez-Ramirez and Maria Chavez.

Delgado, a 37-year-old Bethlehem mother was last seen in DeKalb County in mid-April. Four days after being reported missing, on April 20, her body was found during a welfare check at a Cherry Log home.

