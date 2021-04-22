GBI, Gilmer County deputies investigate possible death

The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working to learn what led up a possible death near Cherry Log, Georgia.

According to investigators, the death investigation began on April 20.

Other details surrounding the incident were not immediately made available.

Authorities said there is no threat to the general public in the area.

An investigation continues.

