Rossana Delgado murder: Arrested man had Georgia mother's car, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Friday said they have made an arrest in the murder case of Georgia mother whose body was discovered at a Gilmer County home.

Calvin Harvard, 28, of Covington, was charged with tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property. Investigators said Harvard has the car of Rossana Delgado, which had been reported stolen.

The 37-year-old Bethlehem mother was last seen in DeKalb County in mid-April. Just four days after being reported missing, on April 20, her body was found during a welfare check at a Cherry Log home.

Harvard is the first arrest in the case, but investigators said they are searching for four more people. Investigators said he also had two of the cars belonging to the other suspects. All three cars are being combed over by a forensic team for any potential evidence.

Nationwide manhunt continues

Authorities said they are still searching for Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain, Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville, Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell, and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Investigators believe those four suspects fled Georgia and a nationwide manhunt is underway for the suspects.

Investigators said Colone may be using the alias Grace Beda and traveling with her children.

Details surrounding Harvard's arrest were not immediately available.

The GBI said more charges against Harvard are expected.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Colone, Ayala-Rodriguez, Garcia, or Barbosa-Juarez is asked to call the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

_____

