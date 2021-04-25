4 suspects identified in connection with Gilmer County murder

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued warrants for four suspects in connection to the murder of a 37-year-old woman in Gilmer County this week.

The GBI identified the victim as a Bethlehem woman, Rossana Delgado.

Authorities said they are searching for 30-year-old Megan Alyssa Colone from Stone Mountain, 35-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez of Gainesville, 26-year-old Oscar Manuel Garcia of Austell and 29-year-old Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Police believe those four suspects and an unidentified fifth suspect fled Georgia.

Police said Colone may be using the alias Grace Beda and traveling with her children.

Investigators are still working to identify the fifth suspect in the case.

The GBI alerted authorities nationwide of the manhunt.

The GBI said the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office found Delgado's body during a welfare check on Tuesday morning at a home in Cherry Log. The GBI said autopsy results are pending.

The GBI said Delgado was reported as a missing person in Barrow County on April 16 after she was last seen that day in DeKalb County.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing and the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office is coordinating with Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, the DeKalb County Police Department and the Chamblee Police Department, as well as multiple state, local and federal law enforcement agencies to locate and hold the responsible parties accountable.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Colone, Ayala-Rodriguez, Garcia or Barbosa-Juarez is asked to call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) and report information online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the mobile app, See Something Send Something. If you see any of these individuals, do not approach them and call 911 immediately.

