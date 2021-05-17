3 arrested, 2 at-large in connection to murder of Rossana Delgado

article

Authorities said they have arrested three of the five suspects wanted in connection to the April murder of a 37-year-old woman in Gilmer County.

Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain, Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell, and Juan Antonio Vega, 25, were taken into custody in Mexico on Saturday, the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Vega, who was previously unnamed in the case, was found along with Garcia. Investigators said Vega matches the man seen in photos released by authorities. A warrant for murder was taken out for the Cobb County resident.

Colone's children, who were with her at the time of her arrest, were also safely returned to the United States.

All three are in a Texas detention center awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

Rossana Delgado, a 37-year-old Bethlehem mother, was last seen in DeKalb County in mid-April. Just four days after being reported missing, on April 20, her body was found during a welfare check at a Cherry Log home.

Calvin Harvard, 28, of Covington, was charged with tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property. Investigators said Harvard has the car of Rossana Delgado, which had been reported stolen.

Investigators said they are still searching for Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the investigation is ongoing and the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office is coordinating with Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, the DeKalb County Police Department, and the Chamblee Police Department. Multiple state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies are also working to locate and hold the responsible parties accountable.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ayala-Rodriguez or Barbosa-Juarez is asked to call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) and report information online via the GBI's website. Tipsters can also download the mobile app, See Something Send Something.

Authorities say the suspects should not be approached. Anyone who sees any of these individuals should dial 911.

