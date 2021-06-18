Additional suspect identified in killing of Georgia mother

article

Georgia authorities have identified an additional suspect in the killing of a Barrow County mother, whose body was found in Gilmer County back in April.

An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for Maria Katherine Chavez Encarnacion, 28, of Marietta, in the murder of Rosanna Delgado, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Encarnacion’s last known location was Mexico.

Delgado, 37, was found dead on April 20, just four days after she had been reported missing, during a welfare check at a home in Cherry Log.

Three other suspects connected to the case, Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain, Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell, and Juan Antonio Vega, 25, were taken into custody last month in Mexico, the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office said.

In addition to Encarnacion, investigators said they are still searching for Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the suspects in this case is asked to call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) and report information online via the GBI's website. Tipsters can also download the mobile app, See Something Send Something.

