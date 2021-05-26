GBI identifies sixth suspect in Georgia mother's killing

article

Investigators have released the identity of another suspect wanted in connection to the death of Rossana Delgado. Already, authorities said they have arrested four people in connection to the April murder of the 37-year-old mother.

Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez-Ramirez, 28, of Oklahoma, has been identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as the woman seen with Delgado at the Ross and Mercado Fresco at Plaza Fiesta in Chamblee. The GBI said she is the one seen in the video recorded on April 16.

Delgado was last seen in Chamblee in mid-April. On April 20, just four days after being reported missing by her husband, her body was found during a welfare check at a Cherry Log home.

Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain, Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell, and Juan Antonio Vega, 25, were taken into custody in Mexico on May 15, the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office said

Investigators said Vega was found along with Garcia and matched the man seen in photos released by authorities. A warrant for murder was taken out for the Cobb County resident.

Calvin Harvard, 28, of Covington, was charged on April 30 with tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property. Investigators said Harvard had the car of Rossana Delgado, which had been reported stolen.

In addition to Rodriguez-Ramirez, investigators said they are still searching for Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the investigation is ongoing and the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office is coordinating with Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, the DeKalb County Police Department, and the Chamblee Police Department. Multiple state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies are also working to locate and hold the responsible parties accountable.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ayala-Rodriguez or Barbosa-Juarez is asked to call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) and report information online via the GBI's website. Tipsters can also download the mobile app, See Something Send Something.

Authorities said the suspect should not be approached. Anyone who sees any of these individuals should dial 911.

